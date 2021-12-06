Valley hospital hosts robotic surgery event

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Later this week, doctors at Trumbull Regional Medical Center will be showcasing a new method of patient care.

On Thursday, they will hold an informative panel discussion on robotic surgery at the hosptial and talk about how it will benefit patients. They will also demonstrate the new Da Vinci robot, which will be used for the procedures. Guests will also have an opportunity to see how the robot works and test it out.

“Patients are interested in having minimally invasive surgery because they are trying to get back to work sooner,” said general surgeon Penelope Mashburn. “They’re trying to get back to their lives sooner. They’re trying to have less pain that can be associated with a bigger procedure.”

Free screenings and giveaways will also be available.

The panel discussion will be at the Avalon Golf and Country Club in the Pavilion, starting at 5 p.m.

The event is free, but you must register beforehand. To register, go to trumbullregional.org\events or call 330-841-9155. If you go, social distancing will be observed and you must wear a mask.