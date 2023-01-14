COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — Local artisans and artists showcased their goods at the annual Winter Farm and Art Market on Saturday at Birdfish Brewing Co. in Columbiana. They also shared a message about the importance of supporting the local economy.

Over 20 local artists, crafters, makers, and farmers filled the inside of the brewery. From homemade jewelry to baked goodies, there was something for everyone. People packed inside, eager to check out all the local goods.

“We’re really big on supporting the community that supports us,” said Ashley Dunlope, Birdfish Brewing event coordinator. “We just want to showcase who we collaborate with.”

Almost 950 people showed their interest in the event on the brewery’s Facebook page.

Vendors said Columbiana community members are great at supporting each other locally.

“You’re investing in your neighborhood and your community,” said Jamie Nentwickhaney with LiB’s Market in Salem. “If you want to support the local soccer mom or the local father who is working really hard and making his own company, come to Birdfish.’

Miller’s Mushrooms was a popular commodity at the market. People lined up to buy Brent Miller’s flavorful fungi. He’s been growing edible mushrooms in Hartville for three years.

Miller said many people began supporting local businesses during the pandemic, and he wants the support to continue.

“Whenever we are not having those issues, we need to make sure that our local farmers, growers, artisans and bakers are being taken care of — even when things are fine — so when things aren’t fine, we have a thriving local economy,” Miller said.

The opportunity for local vendors to showcase their work and goods helps them integrate themselves in to the community.

Whenever you buy from local residents, you’re taking a little bit of that cap off that’s being used for transportation and stuff being used by major retailers, and you’re investing it back in to your community,” Nentwickhaney said.

The second session of the Winter Farm and Art Market is Feb. 11. For a complete list of vendors and dates, visit Birdfish Brewing Co.’s website.