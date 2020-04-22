Support for the Class of 2020: Boardman schools join in on senior sign delivery

The signs will be distributed Wednesday

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Like many other area schools, volunteers will be putting up signs in Boardman yards Wednesday in support of graduating seniors.

Beginning at 11 a.m., nearly 30 counselors, teachers, administrators, and community volunteers will pick up signs at Boardman High School that read, “Boardman Loves Our Seniors- Spartan Strong- #Senior2020.”

Approximately 317 signs, one for each senior, will be distributed throughout the community.

The signs were paid for by community members, teachers, staff, and administrators of Boardman Local Schools.