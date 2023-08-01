EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a group of people in East Palestine working to make the sunflower the symbol of the village.

Initially, it was thought sunflowers could remove toxic materials left in the soil from the derailment. But when that proved false, they moved forward anyway.

Directly across from the derailment site in front of Cardinal Welding, there’s a garden with sunflowers. Some are from last year and a new row this year, planted as a symbol of the disaster that happened down the hill.

Don Elzer owns Sutherin Greenhouse, which sits just north of East Palestine. He helped lead the effort to make East Palestine a sunflower community.

“We gave away over 7 million seeds,” Elzer said. “I don’t see as many as you think you would see. There are plots where there are a lot of sunflowers. There’s a lot of farmers that grow sunflowers for seeds.”

Betty and Ray Burkey own farmland on Brookdale Avenue west of town. They lease it to Bob Black of the Rogers Feed Mill who this year planted 43 acres of sunflowers.

“Last fall, he told me he was going to plant corn in it, but since we had the train wreck, I don’t know if he changed his mind about the sunflowers helping East Palestine or if he just did it because I love sunflowers. I don’t know,” Betty Burkey said.

Lynn Guy and her daughter took it upon themselves to plant sunflowers around the new garbage cans at East Palestine City Lake. These were the only ones that survived.

“This is the effort for this year, but we tried. We tried,” Guy said.

This was just the first year for the sunflower project, and those who drove it this year plan to try it again next year.

“Maybe we might make little seed bombs or something like that so the sunflower seeds can get a little bit better soil to be in or things like that so that we can scatter them a little bit easier,” Guy said.

“I think it would be neat if East Palestine was known as the Sunflower Capital or if we had sort of that designation. That would be a good thing for us,” Elzer said.

Elzer says when it was made known that sunflowers wouldn’t clean the soil, that may have led to fewer people deciding to plant. Elzer says it took away the chemistry and it just became an act of planting sunflowers.