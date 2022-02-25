LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Fat Tuesday is a day to indulge on all of the Polish delicacies. However, one local deli is facing some supply chain issues.

Paczki problems, have you ever heard of them? You might have a little harder time getting your hands on one of them come Fat Tuesday.

Kravitz Deli located on Belmont Avenue in Liberty is preparing for the big day. However, things are going to look a little different this year.

“We do a lot of paczki and this year, we weren’t able to get as many made as we would expect,” said owner Jack Kravitz.

Kravitz says they usually have about 250 dozen to sell but this year, it’s looking like they will only have 150 dozen paczki.

“The cost of flour has gone up, the cost of labor has gone up,” Kravitz said.

The cost of oil that is used to fry the Polish treat has gone up as well. So, Kravitz says customers can expect a small increase in the cost.

“We work with Polish Youngstown and we want to make sure that they get their percent, that they’re able to get the money that gives to their charity,” Kravitz said.

Polish Youngstown works on a number of projects and this event helps fund those projects.

“One of which is this grant opportunity, where if you’re exploring your roots and you need a genealogy or you need some fund for your genealogy project, you’re taking a trip to Poland for the first time to meet the relatives,” said Aundréa Cika Heschmeyer, director Polish Youngstown.

Heschmeyer says the day is filled with giving back to the community, a lot of Polish treats, polka and Polish spirits.

“Fat Tuesday is your last chance, it’s your last chance to party before Lent kicks in!” Heschmeyer said.

Both Heschmeyer and Kravitz have some advice for the busy day.

“Get here early!” Kravitz said.

The doors will open at 8 a.m. and they will not accept preorders for the paczki.