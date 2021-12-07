Superstition prompts beer can burial

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Workers are busy converting what was once an old steel mill warehouse on East Federal Street into the new home for a local brewery.

The construction uncovered some vintage beer bottles dating back to the late 1800s. So, Penguin City Brewing owners chose a spot to bury one of Penguin City beer cans for future historians to find. They are hoping it will bring the project many years of good luck.

“We have a superstitious crew, I guess on site. They were like, ‘If you take something you have to put something back in,’ So, they were like, ‘It’s only fitting that you put one of your beer cans in,'” said Aspasia Lyras-Bernacki.

Workers came to learn that in addition to the old warehouse, a pair of breweries and a number of saloons and taverns also stood on the location in years past.

The new project is to be ready for opening next March.