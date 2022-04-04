COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Officials have announced three new concerts for the Ohio State Fair, including rapper Ice Cube, Willie Nelson and Lakeside / ConFunkShun.

All three groups will be performing at the WCOL Celeste Center and tickets will go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m. Each ticket purchased includes admission to the fair.

The 12-day fair, from July 27 to Aug. 7, will feature a diverse selection of entertainment, including Christian, country, R&B, classic, rock, funk and comedy.

Other concerts at the fair include Toby Keith, Foreigner, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Scotty McCreery, and more.