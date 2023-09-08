YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County grand jury Thursday returned a superseding indictment against a second suspect in the November 2021 shooting death of a man during a South Side burglary.

Calvin Shelton, 34, faces charges of murder, involuntary manslaughter, two counts of burglary and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The charges all have firearm specifications attached.

Shelton is charged for his role in the Nov. 20, 2021, shooting death of Marquise Lewis, 27. Lewis was found shot to death in the bedroom of a Plum Street home.

Police said the home had been burglarized, and Lewis had no connection to the homeowner. Lewis’s body was found by the homeowner after she returned home.

In July Timothy Underwood, 30, who was arrested in April 2022 after he was indicted on the same charges in the death of Lewis, pleaded guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter, burglary and being a felon in possession of a firearm in the case.

Prosecutors are recommending a sentence of 12 to 16 and a half years in the case for Underwood. A sentencing date has not been set yet.

Detectives have not commented much on the case. Detectives have not said how Underwood became a suspect, if there was another suspect and his connection to the home where Lewis was found dead. All police will say is that Underwood was arrested after evidence collected at the crime scene was analyzed by the state Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation.

After the woman found Lewis’ body, she called 911 in tears and said in broken English that a man she did not know was in her home, and the house was destroyed.

The operator then called a translation service, and a Spanish-speaking translator asked the woman what happened.

Through the translator, the woman said a man was in her room on the floor with a cushion covering his face, and the back window was “destroyed.” She did not know if the man was alive or dead. The woman found the man after she returned home and he had a large amount of blood around his head.

Her son came home a few moments later and said, “Somebody’s in her room. We need the police.”

A call to the lead investigator in the case has not been returned.

A superseding indictment is a criminal complaint brought by a grand jury that changes, adds or replaces an original indictment.