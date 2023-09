CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- Dave and Ed’s Super Swap Meet is taking over the Canfield Fairgrounds.

The event runs Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Gates open at 8 a.m. daily.

There is a free notary service, ATM on-site, free parts pickup and on-site camping.

Admission is $7 a person for one day or $10 for weekend passes. Children under 12 get in free.

For more information on the event, click here.