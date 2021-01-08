Super Browns fan in New Castle has heartfelt message for team

Mike Pyler, like others, have waited nearly two decades for a weekend like this one

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WYTV) – We’re now just two days away from a big NFL Playoff showdown between the Browns and Steelers.

Fans are divided throughout the Valley, but it’s also been a roller coaster for one fan in Pennsylvania who is a Browns backer. Mike Plyler, like others, have waited nearly two decades for a weekend like this one.

“Die hard, die hard Browns fan. I’ll never change,” Plyler exclaimed.

And he never has. Plyler grew up in New Castle, surrounded by Pittsburgh Steelers fans. But even living in a world of black and yellow he never lost faith in his favorite team.

“There are only three things in my life I’m dead straight on. My family, my job and the Browns,” Plyler said.

And much like other Browns super fans, Sunday’s win was emotional for Plyler.

“There are two times in pro-football, in pro-sports, I should say, that I ever teared up. Lebron winning the championship and us going to the playoffs this year,” Plyler said. “It’s been so long. So long of the struggles, and now you can see this year they are coming together. They are gelling into one, and they want it now.”

Plyler says it was just him and his dad against the rest of their family when it came to team loyalty, and he’s no stranger to a little friendly rivalry either, especially for the playoffs. Trash talking back and forth about both teams.

“Me, as always, sticking with them because I know it’s coming. One day, it will be here. That’s the day you’re gonna get everything you need from it,” Plyler said.

For Plyler, his love for the Browns goes much deeper than just the stats or tailgates – it’s a passion.

“I enjoy watching the games. I enjoy the city, you know, I tear up when I go to the stadium. Believe it or not, I hate to say that,” he said.

With just days until the big game on Sunday night, Plyler leaves this message for his favorite team.

“You guys, you bring joy into the world, especially with everything going on with COVID and the government. It gives us a break from reality on Sundays or Mondays whenever you play. I know a lot of people in the world appreciate it,” Plyler said. “If it wasn’t for you guys, we’d have nothing to look forward to.”