EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN)- The Brightside Project is headed to East Palestine on its brand-new Sunshine Bus.

It is a brand new summer initiative the organization has created thanks to the additional funding they’ve received this year.

The Sunshine Bus kicked off its summer tour of Columbiana County in Wellsville on Tuesday. WKBN has followed the project of getting this bus ready for the summer, this was the first time I saw the bus filled, and it was awesome!

Inside kids are able to pick out food items, personal care items, books, and a special reading buddy. Kids from ages 2 to 18 are able to step aboard this “kids-only zone” filled with goodies to take home.

Organizers with the Brightside Project say they are very excited to hit the road and bring smiles to kids across Columbiana County.

“It’s been something we wanted for a long time. and we know we can reach more kids and see them going up onto that bus and picking out their new stuffed animal, their books, and all their stuff, it’s just exciting to see. it’s awesome to see,” said Brightside Project Founder Scott Lewis.

Wednesday evening the bus will make a stop here in East Palestine to deliver the same smiles to children here. The bus will be at the Memorial Public Library on Market Street from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening. Scott also says that families and kids can also visit their location in Salem on certain days to pick up food and personal care items. The organization invites children to choose food and personal care items. Plus, they receive a free book and reading buddy to take home at each visit.

The Brightside Project has been very thankful for the ongoing support to not only support them but also the East Palestine community.

Parents, if you want to bring your child out tonight, all you have to do is show up. Nothing else is required.

“There’s a lot of kids that dread going home on that last day of starting summer break because home life isn’t that great. And so it’s important for us to make sure, our vision is to make sure every child has food and we’re here to build that resiliency with them and to just give them some hope,” said Lewis.

This is part of the “Meet the Helpers” event this evening in the village.

Here is more information on where the Sunshine Bus prepares to go:

June 14 – East Palestine 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

June 28 – United Local 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

July 1 – East Palestine 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

July 11 – Wellsville 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

July 26 – United Local 10 a.m.- 1 p.m.

July 27 – East Palestine 5:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m.

For more information on the Sunshine Bus and the schedule, visit its website.