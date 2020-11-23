Sunday rain causes several accidents across the Valley

One accident was an Amazon truck that jackknifed off the road and into the woods on I-80

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Sunday night’s rain made for dangerous roads, causing several accidents across the Valley.

Slippery highways and reflective roads make night driving dangerous.

“We always want to remind drivers to slow down,” said Ray Marsh, a spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Ohio State High Patrol was on the scene of an accident involving a jackknifed Amazon semi on Interstate 80.

It happened just before 5 p.m. near the 232 mile marker on I-80 eastbound.

The Amazon truck jackknifed and ran off the road and into the woods.

Traffic was backed up for miles while police left one lane open during the cleanup.

A few miles away on I-80, another semi slid off the road near mile marker 237.

Hubbard Twp. police were on the scene of the accident.

Over on 680 near exit 5, a van overturned on its side.

Crews left one lane of traffic open while they worked to clean up the scene.

“Any time the inclement weather comes and it starts to rain really heavy, your visibility goes down. Slow down and give yourself plenty of timeto get to where you need to be,” said Marsh.

There is not word yet on the conditions of any of the drivers involved in the crashes.

First News has a reporter on scene and is working to get more information.