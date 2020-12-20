Sunday marks end of Christmas at the Boxcar event in Youngstown

Sunday was the last day of the month-long event

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Boxcar Lounge in Youngstown offered a great experience with their Christmas at the Boxcar event this holiday season.

Boxcar Lounge collaborated with Rust Belt Print Shop to hold this Christmas event every weekend since Thanksgiving.

They have been selling a variety of holiday ales to-go, along with their award-winning barbecue sauces, organic homemade soups and specialty baked goods to take home.

“The people of Youngstown are so loyal. It’s been great, and we aren’t complaining. We’re all in this together, and a lot of people have it worse than we do, so you just have to keep a positive attitude and that’s all you can do,” said Mike Humes of Boxcar Lounge.

Sunday was the last day of the month-long event, but they are considering reopening after the Christmas holiday.