NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Sunday marks 35 years since an EF-5 tornado cut a path from Newton Falls to Hermitage.

The video above is from last year’s reveal of two new plaques in Niles honoring the victims of the tornado.

Nine people were killed in the city that day in 1985.

Their names are displayed on the memorial.

The memorial can be found in the Niles Park Plaza on Route 422.