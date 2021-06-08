Summit planned to discuss spending of federal money earmarked for local communities

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With close to a quarter of $1 billion earmarked for the various communities in Mahoning and Trumbull counties, the Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber is planning a summit for later this month to bring local government, business and civic leaders together to discuss ways to spend that funding.

Tuesday afternoon, the mayors of both Youngstown and Warren announced plans for the event.

They told reporters while some of those American Rescue Plan dollars will need to go to specific local projects, there will be opportunities for communities to work together.

“If history is any indication, I think it bodes well for this effort because we’ve been successful when we’ve partnered in these types of efforts, and whether it’s leveraging existing dollars for grant applications, collaboration has always been the recipe for success,” said Warren Mayor Doug Franklin.

“It’s a good point for us to make sure that we try not to miss anyone, but this is an initial planning session. This is not the end-all, be-all. This is kind of, ‘How do we go from here? Who’s going to participate in the next session? And what’s that going to look like?'” Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown said.

The summit is to be held June 30 at the Avalon Resort in Howland.