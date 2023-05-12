STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – On Friday, The Summit FM celebrated 10 years of its broadcast partnership with Struthers City Schools at their board of education office.

In celebration, the radio station announced a new scholarship and unique donation to the schools. The scholarship, called The Dennis Spisak Attitude for Gratitude, is an exclusive scholarship for Struthers City School seniors.

Dennis Spisak is a former board member, radio program coordinator, and voice of Struthers City School football.

The fund highlights students who have overcome challenges surrounding their health. Lawrence Johnson, a Struthers alum, is the first donor to the fund.

“It’s a partnership we are deeply proud of. We love this community. We love to talk about the good things that are going on within Struthers City Schools, the good programs, the good people,” explained the General Manager of Summit FM, Tommy Bruno.

There were also 12 instruments donated by the Summit for Struthers City Schools kids.

This is all part of The Marilyn Stroud Music Alive Program. To date, around 50 refurbished instruments have been donated.

