YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As the weather continues to get warmer, summer programs in Youngstown will soon be running.

Youngstown Parks and Recreation Director Clemate Franklin said the city has lots to offer.

Beginning June 5, North Side Pool will open for the season. There will be events planned throughout the summer, such as pool parties and free cookouts. Franklin said they are still taking lifeguard applications.

Also on June 5 starts the summer camp at Wick Park. Kids 6 – 17 years old can sign up and it’s free.

The camp runs Monday through Friday. It will be from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Wick Park.

“All kids will be able to take part in this, Youngstown and even the outskirts of Youngstown,” Franklin said.

The city will also be starting its Jazz in the Park nights soon.

“It is great to come on out here, take a walk, come play with your kids. You know, come have some fun. Come interact in our programming,” Franklin said.

Franklin said his department also prioritizes safety and works regularly with the Youngstown Police Department to make sure events and the summer camp have security. He said they are partnering with other organizations as well.

“We even collaborated with OH Wow!, Cyc Ward, you know, collabing with them on a bike adventure for the young ones, it’s going to be awesome. We’ll be covering a lot of educational pieces as well, and having fun,” he said.

Teenagers looking for summer work can contact the department. They are looking for lifeguards, locker room workers and grounds crew members to work in the parks. Anyone 17 and older can apply.

Franklin said all of their events will be posted in advance on their Facebook page. He also said anyone interested in signing their kids up for summer camp can find the application on the city’s website. Once filled out, applications can be returned to the summer camp office at 3025 South Ave., or City Hall at 26 S. Phelps St.