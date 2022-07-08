YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University’s festival returns to Wean Park this weekend. Here’s what to expect.

This is the 24th annual Summer Festival of the Arts, and over 70 local, regional and national artists’ work will be highlighted.

Participants will have the chance to celebrate art, culture and music within the community.

“This is really just a great and inclusive way to see what’s available in the arts and culture in our area,” said Lori Factor, event coordinator.

About 100 volunteers have been helping set up tents and tables. Factor said the festival would not be possible without them.

The event runs 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Free parking is available at the Covelli Centre.

It also includes the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church Summerfest and the Youngstown Wine and Jazz at the Amphitheatre.