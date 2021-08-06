Summer camp wraps up with special guest

(WKBN) – A group of Youngstown children wrapped up their summer camp Friday morning with a valuable lesson.

Kids taking part in the Greatest Gift Summer Camp got to meet Bubba, the sheriff’s office K-9, and his partner, Deputy Jeff Rich.

Bubba’s task is to find electronic devices that may have images of child pornography.

Organizers of the camp say as children and teenagers spend more and more time online, it’s important they learn about the potential dangers that are out there as well.

“It’s that people love them and that even though they don’t know that others are watching them,” LaDonna Walker said. “We are working hard to make sure they keep them safe and that they keep themselves safe.”

LaDonna has a special connection to the sheriff’s K-9.

Bubba’s namesake is her late father, Deputy William “Bubba” Walker, who passed away several years ago. When the sheriff’s office got the dog, they decided to name him in honor of LaDonna’s father.