Successful mentorship program at Warren schools begins another year

The program pairs middle school boys with men in the community who talk with them, review grades and answer questions

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The second year of the Men of Distinction program kicked off Monday afternoon in Warren.

Pastor and probation officer Vince Peterson helped kick off the Men of Distinction program with a speech about following your goals.

“Our job is to pull them back into focus a little bit and wrap that focus up in some love,” he said.

Counselors at Warren’s Jefferson School helped launch the program last year. It pairs students in sixth, seventh and eighth grades up with men around the community to help keep them on track.

“We actually had one of our kids say that if it wasn’t for his mentor, he wouldn’t have passed sixth grade,” Eleanna Vlahos-Hall said.

Seventh graders Jamar Butts and Paul Ellis are both in their second year with the program.

“They’re helping me out because last year, I was bad and this year, I’m good. I’ve been getting straight As,” Butts said.

“It’s helped me in a lot of ways like education and being more respectful in what I do,” Ellis said.

Students are assigned to one mentor for the year. They meet with them once a week during the school day to talk, review grades or answer any questions they have.

The goal is to help the kids form positive relationships.

“If you want our children to work with you, form a relationship,” said. “If you do that, a lot of times, they’ll for a relationship.”