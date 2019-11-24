Stuff the Cruiser event in Salem to help families in Combiana County

This is the third year for the lodge's Stuff a Cruiser donation drive

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – The Quaker Lodge Fraternal Order of Police 88 were doing their part to help families in need.

Members hosted a Stuff the Cruiser event outside the Walmart in Salem.

The city police department and sheriff’s office K-9 officers were also there to help collect donations.

The drive aims at helping the families served by Columbiana County Children Services and families caring for children in foster care during the holidays.

“We work as police officers. We get to go out in the community, we see a lot of the hardships and stuff like that, so it’s good to give back to the community because we know where it’s going,” said Michael Garber of the Quaker Lodge F.O.P 88.

This is the third year for the lodge’s Stuff a Cruiser donation drive.

Garber says it’s been a success and keeps growing each year.