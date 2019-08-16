“Stuff a Bus” event raises nearly 1,000 backpacks for local students

The giveaway is part of Huntington's annual backpack and "Stuff the Bus" program in partnership with the United Way

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Almost 1,000 students in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana and Mercer counties will now be equipped for the upcoming school year with help from a generous donation.

On Friday, Huntington Bank in downtown Youngstown stuffed a school bus full of nearly 1,000 backpacks.

Regional President William Shivers said he is one of 11 children, so he knows what it’s like for some students and how important it is to feel ready for school.

“You want to arm the kids with the right supplies and tools going into school. You know, I don’t want anybody to be singled out because they don’t have a backpack or something that really helps them get started in school and feel part of the whole team,” said Shivers said.

Huntington also releases a backpack index that tracks classroom supply and school fee costs to highlight the burden of school expenses beyond assessed taxes.

Shivers said this year’s index is $1,000 for elementary students, $1,200 for middle school students and $1,600 for high school students.