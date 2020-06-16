Study: Female entrepreneurs in Youngstown-Warren area ranked highest-earning in Ohio

The study showed self-employed women in the accommodations, food services, finance, insurance and real estate industries earn the most

(WYTV) – There’s a new study listing the Youngstown-Warren area as the highest-earning market in Ohio for female entrepreneurs.

The study was released by Volusion, a company that designs e-commerce websites.

After a cost of living adjustment, the average annual income for full-time female entrepreneurs around Youngstown was $46,767.

The median annual income for full-time female entrepreneurs in the U.S. is $40,000, slightly lower than the median annual income among all female workers, which is $43,000.

Among all mid-size metropolitan areas (350,000 to 1,000,000 residents) around the country, Youngstown-Warren ranked 15th highest-earning market for female entrepreneurs.

When compared to all 256 U.S. markets, our area ranked 61st.

The Volusion study showed self-employed women in the accommodations, food services, finance, insurance and real estate industries earn more, while those in the management, utilities and information industries earn less.

In the Youngstown area, 6.5% of female workers are entrepreneurs, which is slightly below the national average of 7.7%.