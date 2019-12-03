Students train in real-life hospital setting at new KSU-Trumbull nursing lab

Before the new facility, students just practiced in an open room with beds in it

CHAMPION, Ohio (WYTV) – As the demand for nurses continues to grow, Kent State University’s Trumbull Campus is making sure students have the equipment they need.

A brand new nursing facility will help students transition into the workplace.

It opened a few weeks ago for students but on Monday, the community was invited for a ribbon-cutting and to tour the space.

“This has provided an opportunity for students to get into a more realistic hospital environment in our lab. So we’re hoping the transition from the lab to the hospital be much more smoother because it looks like a hospital,” said Kathleen Dwinnells.

Dwinnells has been teaching at the Trumbull campus for 25 years. She said it’s a complete 180 to when she first started.

“Students had to imagine what it might be like to go into a hospital. It was very difficult for them to imagine or pretend because they had no idea what the hospital setting was,” she said.

Before the new facility, students practiced in just an open room with beds in it, which made it difficult to transition into a real-life hospital setting.

“You had practiced in the old lab and stuff and you get it down pat and then you walk into the first day of clinical and it’s a totally different environment,” said nursing student Jasmine Hickey.

Now, the facility is packed with the latest technology and equipment to give students the experience of working in a hospital.

It has several simulation mannequins, three electronic medication carts and all the hospital supplies students might need.

“The real motivation is just to give them a facility that really allows them to enter the workplace knowing exactly what that technology is going to be, what that experience is going to be,” said Interim Dean Dr. Daniel Palmer.

The nursing program has nearly 100 students. Faculty members hope the new lab attracts even more.