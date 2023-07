YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A special graduation ceremony took place Friday morning.

Potential Development High School held a ceremony at Stambaugh Auditorium, honoring 14 students who graduated from the program. It’s the largest class in the school’s 70-year history.

The students earn Department of Education credits to graduate with Ohio state diplomas.

Potential Development works with students with autism from pre-kindergarten all the way through 12th grade.