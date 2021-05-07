Students relish in chance to participate in prom again

Masks and dancing rules were part of the plan

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s prom season. Girls in beautiful dresses and guys in a fancy tux.

Trying to make up the fun they didn’t have last year.

Beaver Local High School held their prom inside Stambaugh Auditorium.

“We weren’t sure until probably a month, month and a half ago that the board approved it,” said Beaver Local Senior Class President Nathan Barber.

Coming in off school buses, students made their way into the Grand Ballroom. But Covid still posed a challenge for proms to happen.

“Because of a lot of sports, that’s where we do our fundraising with concession stands, and I know there were limits, but I think we did good, overall,” said Beaver Local Junior Class President Grace Hill

Just like in the classroom, kids had to wear masks. They also had restrictions for spectators for the grand march and even rules about dancing.

“Staying in similar groups so that if someone were to test positive, we could pick out and quarantine kids that they were close to,” Hill said.

Also in Youngstown, Struthers High School held their prom at Byzantine Center at the Grove. They had to follow similar rules, but the focus still remained on the night.

“It’s kind of emotional, though, because it’s our last time to be all together – so excited and emotional, said Struthers Senior Class President Angelina Peebles

Both schools put in the work at the beginning of the school year by working to make sure COVID didn’t destroy this year’s prom.

“It just comes back to all year, keeping our masks up in school, staying social distanced at school,” Barber said.