YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Sunday, high school students who are a part of Sojourn to the Past raised money for an upcoming trip with a spaghetti dinner.

They’ll be going to visit several cities that are major historical cities for the Civil Rights movement.

The total cost of the trip is about $3,700 but students are responsible for raising money to pay for $600 of that.

“I feel like it’s very important to know where I come from and what happened during the Civil Rights Movement and I feel it’s very important for everyone else to know about it too so I think this trip is really good for people to go and learn about it,” said Sojourn member Camille Townsend.

Members of Sojourn to the Past will be leaving for their trip in about two weeks. They’ll go visit Atlanta, Birmingham, Selma, Montgomery and other cities.