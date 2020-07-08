Students, parents, staff and community invited to COVID-19 testing at Lowellville school

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – A COVID-19 testing site is scheduled for Lowellville.

Superintendent Dr. Eugene Thomas said the testing is scheduled for Tuesday, July 14 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the auxiliary gym, next to the band room

Thomas said that building has an outside entrance, which is why it was chosen.

Adults should come from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and students from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The community is invited as well.

Those with insurance can get tested for free. Those without insurance must be symptomatic to get the test, Thomas said.

Forms will have to be filled out prior to testing and can be found on the Lowellville schools website.

Testing is being conducted by Quickmed.