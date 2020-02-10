Students make Valentines for seniors, adding fall prevention tips

The "Don't Fall for Me, Valentine" Campaign is a project through The Ohio Department of Aging's Steady U Ohio Program

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Falls are not a normal part of aging and can be much more serious for older adults.

The Ohio Department of Aging, with assistance from Direction Home of Easter Ohio, asked educators in the area to help spread this message to children in our community.

Students were presented a lesson on how they can help their grandparents, aunts, uncles and other relatives by picking up their toys and clutter, turning on lights, picking up loose rugs, clearing a path in the snow and offering to take a walk with their relative to get exercise.

These are all simple suggestions to help abate falls.

In conjunction, students were also asked to color Valentines to be delivered to those in assisted living.

Each Valentine has a list of fall prevention tips on the back, so the senior has a reference to the important information.

In total, over 4,000 Valentines were colored by students of 14 school districts in Mahoning, Trumbull, Warren and Columbiana counties.

The staff at Direction Home of Eastern Ohio is working to distribute all 4,000 Valentines to assisted living residents by Valentine’s Day.

“The way the community came together to accomplish this was remarkable. Students from schools across our public service region were such a big help and the seniors are thrilled to have a Valentine from a child for Valentine’s Day,” said Community Liaison Cassandra Valentini.

The “Don’t Fall for Me, Valentine” Campaign is a project through The Ohio Department of Aging’s Steady U Ohio Program. Steady U Ohio is a statewide collaborative falls prevention initiative supported by the Ohio Government and state business partners to ensure that every county, every community and every Ohioan knows how they can prevent falls.

Direction of Eastern Ohio runs a free Steady U Wellness Course called Matter of Balance.

For class dates or more information, call 330-505-2300.