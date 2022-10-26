LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A Valley school helped students learn how to recognize bullying and what to do if it happens.

Students at The Learning Center in Liberty took a pledge Wednesday to not bully. The school hosted a carnival to raise awareness about the issue.

October is National Bullying Prevention Month. The school used the fun atmosphere to teach students what to look for when it comes to bullying and teach them that it can have devasting effects such as depression, isolation, or worse.

“And a lot of kids tend to be the ones suffering from bullying inside of schools. And it’s important for the kids to know there’s a safe place for them to go, to their counselor, to their teacher, to their school resource officer, and make sure they are able to communicate their issue with bullying so it doesn’t lead to these problems, and we can get them the help they need,” said counselor Breanna Ware.

The Learning Center made special t-shirts so students would remember the message and used fun activities like a no-hands pie eating contest so they’d remember the day.