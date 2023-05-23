NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Students at Jackson-Milton spent the morning Tuesday learning about an interesting trade — climbing towers.

Tri-County Towers visited students as part of the school’s pre-apprenticeship class. The class is offered to juniors and seniors interested in the trades.

During the presentation, Tri-County Tower demonstrated harness gear and showed other important components needed for their work.

Derek Joy, the instructor leading the way, shares why having a trade-focused curriculum is important for all students.

“I fixed my own door jamb, I can change lights or do things like that, put things together because of that. The experience I had when I was younger, not every kid has a dad who was like mine who could show them all that,” explained Joy.

Joy says he looks forward to the next school year when they will be expanding the program.