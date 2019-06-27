Students in Youngstown learn entrepreneurial, presentation skills

They're encouraged to come up with a business idea and pitch it to a panel of judges, similar to "Shark Tank"

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Some Youngstown school children are spending the week picking up what could be some important skills they may need one day as adults.

Directors with Heart Reach Neighborhood Ministries are hosting its first-ever “Young Entrepreneur Pitch Challenge” at its center on the city’s north side.

The participants are encouraged to come up with a business idea and pitch it to a panel of judges, similar to the TV show “Shark Tank.”

“It’s working with kids on presentation skills. How you communicate an idea, how you talk about it and pitch it for either investors or for people to take part and use your plan,” said April Alexander, chief program officer.

Winners of the Pitch Challenge will win prizes.

The program wraps up Friday.