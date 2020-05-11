Students in Mahoning County experience first day of virtual career tours

Each day, the educational service center is offering different careers to explore online

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning County Educational Service Center has gone virtual. Students in grades 7 through 12 are encouraged to participate in the Virtual Career Exploration tour.

On Monday morning, it featured the magistrate of the Trumbull County Juvenile Court, Terry Swauger.

“It’s life-altering, what you can do as an attorney and the impact you can have on people in my line of work, as an attorney who does this. It’s really powerful and enjoyable,” Swauger said.

Webinars begin at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. each day. Registration is not required.

We’ve posted all of the Zoom links you’ll need to join the webinars.