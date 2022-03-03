HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – If you’ve seen any high school bands perform lately, you know the level of talent in our area.

Some are gathering at Hubbard High School for a two-day festival to show off their skills.

Twelve bands get to play for 45 minutes each in front of other bands and professionals.

Organizers say it’s a chance for kids to watch other bands in action and learn from them. Band members get an expert review from Dr. Kate Ferguson, YSU’s director of athletic bands.

“We have a very strong music presence in this area of the state. So many high schools and middle schools have band programs, choir programs. So many of them love to continue on even after they’re done in high school. They get to continue on and continue playing in college,” Ferguson said.

This is the eighth year for the festival that continues through Friday.