HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — The Hubbard City Administration Building is all decked out for the Christmas season.

This is the third year that Hubbard High School art students have painted a mural on the windows of the building. This year’s theme is “Christmas with Winnie the Pooh and Friends.”

The students and their teacher, Josh MacMillan, painted the display the day before Thanksgiving.

Mayor Ben Kyle says the mural is a great way to bring joy to the community.

“It’s a really nice thing to have the community be able to see something done for them,” Kyle said. “It really is [a nice thing] for the community because they drive by it every day.”

The City of Hubbard will officially kick off the holiday season with its annual “Santa & Mrs. Claus are Coming to Town Parade” at 5 p.m. Saturday.