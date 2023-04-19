YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Students at Choffin Career and Technical Center are rolling up their sleeves just a few days before Earth Day.

A hundred students teamed up with Youngstown CityScape to clean up around campus and nearby areas. Two shifts worked to get the job done.

CityScape wanted to team up with the school to help in beautification efforts, taking steps to provide another green space downtown. The school’s director Mike Saville says today’s clean-up was an opportunity for students to take pride in their city.

Also part of the project, they put down some native seeds and straw to attract pollinator species.