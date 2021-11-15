Students at the Rich Center get new technology, updated curriculum

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Students at the Rich Center for Autism are getting some new classmates — in the form of robots.

RoboKind, an education technology company, is partnering with the Rich Center to implement a social-emotional learning curriculum across their entire student population at both Youngstown State University and their satellite program, St. Charles.

The robots will not only support student development, but will allow high-level research to be conducted, supporting the center’s mission of defining and implementing best practices in the education of children with autism.

A grant from The Youngstown Foundation funded the robots.

“Social-emotional learning is so important and its something we work on each and every day, but to have a consistent social-emotional learning curriculum for our students from preschool through 12th grade, whether they’re transferring from one grade level to the next, it’s the same language,” said Rich Center executive director Grg Boerio.

Two of the robots will be stationed at the center on campus and the other will be at St. Charles. RoboKind will check in with the center quarterly to make sure teachers have everything they need.