Student illness temporarily closes Valley school

As more than a third of the school’s students in Kindergarten thru 6th grade are out sick, officials with St. Paul School made the decision to close for the rest of the week.

According to our print partners at the Morning Journal, the decision was based on recommendations by the Salem City Health Department and the Diocese of Youngstown Office of Catholic Schools.

The building will be deep-cleaned and disinfected and will reopen on Monday.