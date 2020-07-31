Student group at YSU spends time taking care of feral cats to reduce population

Campus Cats has been around for two years and has already spayed and neutered over 200 cats

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A few students at Youngstown State University created a non-profit organization called Campus Cats, whose mission is to reduce the feral cat population around campus.

“My first year on campus as a freshman I noticed a lot of feral cats around and I knew that people weren’t taking care of them because they weren’t, you know, the friendly, cuddly type,” said Campus Cat member Lauren Rager.

So, Rager and her fellow classmates came up with an idea, a TNR (trap, neuter and release) program.

“We trap the feral cats, we get them spayed, neutered or fixed and then we release them because like I said, they can’t be relocated and they can’t be placed in a home. So the best thing is for them to be released,” Rager said.

Campus Cats has spayed and neutered over 200 cats, creating a cat colony on Lincoln Avenue in Youngstown where they provide food, water and shelter.

“Actually, right now, the food that you see put out, we didn’t have to put it out. We didn’t have to put it out, we’re coming out to put out food and someone has done it before us because we’re not the only people who care about these cats in the community,” Rager said.

Briana Schumacher and Lizzi Terrell have fostered plenty of the kittens and say that seeing the growth is what’s important.

“My favorite thing about fostering is taking the cats that nobody else kind of wants to foster. Maybe they’re shy or they have some medical issues. Because to see them blossom and become a beautiful house cat is one of my favorite things,” Schumacher said.

Campus Cats says they are always taking in donations. They will be having a fundraiser at Paladin Brewing in Austintown next Friday from 4-7 p.m.