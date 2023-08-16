EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Students from East Palestine will return to school Monday.

This comes as work is still being done to clean up from February’s train derailment.

East Palestine Schools superintendent Chris Neifer said the district has a net loss of 31 students coming into this school year. Over the last five years, Columbiana County school districts have lost around 20 students each year.

Neifer wants to have a normal start to this school year.

Certainly, there are some things to be dealt with within the community as a school. We’re monitoring all of those things that go on. We don’t see where we’re having limitations here as far as being able to open school and to transport kids,” Neifer said. “Our goal is next Monday to get our kids back here and starts the 2023-2024 school year.”

The EPA will have a meeting in East Palestine Thursday. It plans to give updates on water treatment at the derailment site, the indoor cleaning program, and continuing remediation work from the derailment.



