YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A 16-year-old boy was booked into the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center on a charge of inducing panic for threatening to shoot up a school.

The arrest came after WKBN became aware of a threat the boy made online Sunday to carry out a shooting at Woodrow Wilson Alternative School and Virtual Academy.

A statement from Chief Of Detectives Capt. Jason Simon said once police were notified of the threat, they interviewed the boy before taking him into custody.

It is not clear when the boy will be arraigned in Mahoning County Juvenile Court.

Detectives, as well as the department’s Family Services Investigation Unit, are working on the case.

City police also notified security officials with the Youngstown City School District.

The boy is a student at the Woodrow Wilson Alternative School and Virtual Academy. Simon said detectives believe no one else made any threats other than the boy in custody after an investigation that stretched into the early morning hours of Monday.