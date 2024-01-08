STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Struthers woman pleaded guilty to a charge of disorderly conduct and received her sentence Monday in a child-endangering case.

Skyler Secre, 21, will serve 12 months of probation in the case. A Struthers Municipal Court judge sentenced her to serve 10 days in jail but gave her credit for those 10 days that she already served.

Secre was initially charged with child endangering in October after neighbors called police about two children — ages 4 and 5 — who were reportedly walking on the roof of her home.

Reports said the boys had pushed out a screen door to get on the roof but reports did not say how the boys got off the roof.

A police report noted that the condition of the home was “obscene,” with trash piled high and noxious odors throughout the home.

At the time, police called Children Services, and the children were given to a family member.

Joe Gorman contributed to this report.