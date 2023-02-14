STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The mayor of Struthers wants the city to look nice, so a 50% match is being offered for businesses that want to make some upgrades.

Specifically, the match is for work done on the facade of businesses in the downtown area.

The grants are for improving the building’s exterior, including exterior walls, lighting, awnings, doors, sidewalk repairs, landscaping and fixed exterior furnishing

Two cost estimates have to be submitted with an application for approval, and plans could be altered by the Board of Control as a condition of approval.

The grant program is part of an overall effort to make Struthers a destination point for the area, according to Mayor Cat Cercone Miller.

Applications have to be received no later than 3 p.m., Monday, May 1. A total of $25,000 in grant money will be selected for the year.