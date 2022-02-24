STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers senior Ella Croyle has always strived to be as active as possible.

“I’ve just always had that, ‘Let’s do sports. Let’s keep it going,'” Croyle said. “I’ve never been one that wants to sit around and everything.”

Croyle is a three-sport athlete for the Wildcats, playing tennis, basketball and soccer.

Croyle picked up tennis her freshman year. Fast forward to senior year and she is a captain, a first-team all-conference selection, and a two-time district qualifier.

“I got a great doubles partner with me and me and her were able to click so good and it just skyrocketed from there,” she said.

On the basketball court, Croyle is a second-team all-conference center and team captain.

Croyle decided to try out soccer for the first time as a senior. She chose to be a goalkeeper and loves the thrill of making a save.

“It was kind of like an adrenaline rush because I’ve never done it before,” Croyle added. “It was really fun especially against teams like Poland and South Range because South Range was conference champs.”

In the classroom, Croyle carries a 4.0 GPA. She is ranked first in her class and is on track to be valedictorian.

“All this hard work really paid off and it’s just amazing to see that through all of this, sports, school, anything, that I’ve been able to pick this up is pretty cool,” Croyle said.

Croyle is involved in numerous clubs at Struthers, including the interact club, pep club, and the National Honor Society. She also volunteers at youth basketball camps.

Croyle plans on attending Youngstown State in the fall.

“I’m looking into majoring in biochemistry or chemical engineering. I love sciences or anything like that.”

