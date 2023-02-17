WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- A second person is now facing charges in connection to the death of Adam Spaid.



Warren Police Chief Eric Merkel says a 17-year-old was arrested on February 10. The teenager from Struthers is facing charges of murder, aggravated burglary, and aggravated robbery.

The teen remains in the Trumbull County Juvenile Detention Center. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for next week.

The charges stem from the investigation into the shooting death of Spaid in his Milton Street SE home on February 5. Prosecutors say at least 5 people entered Spaid’s home.

Co-defendant Ronieque Requel is being held without bond on charges of aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, having weapons under disability, intimidation of a witness and receiving stolen property.

Merkel says more arrests are expected in the case.