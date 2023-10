STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – History was made Thursday in Struthers.

Jennifer Ciccone was sworn in as the first female judge for the municipal court. She fills the role of Dominic Leone who resigned last month.

Ciccone was appointed by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. She is seeking election to a full six-year term in the upcoming November general election.

Ciccone will face Democrat James Melone in that race.