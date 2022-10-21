STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – An event showcasing strength, fitness and generosity will be held in Struthers Saturday.

While athletes compete to see who’s the strongest and fittest, they’ll also help raise money.

Admission is free but donations can be made to the Igo Family. Phillip Igo was a 6-year-old from Campbell who lost his battle with cancer. One of the co-directors of the event says they were inspired by his strength.

“Just watching his fight was inspiring enough for us to be like he embodies what we’re all about. What this gym is about. What Strongman’s all about, and we want to try to defeat childhood cancer,” said Alex Ankerman, co-director.

Molnars and Hot Diggity Dog will also be there.

The event is being held in the CASTLO Industrial Complex and starts at 10 a.m. Just look for the giant silo.

They’ve already raised $4,000.