Struthers restaurant temporarily closes doors after employee shows signs of COVID-19

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – A restaurant in Struthers is temporarily closing its doors after an employee showed signs of COVID-19.

Owner Alan Donatelli made the announcement on the Donavito’s Facebook page Thursday morning.

The employee has COVID-19 symptoms, but Donatelli said they haven’t confirmed if that person has the virus.

Donatelli said they are taking every precaution to make sure employees and customers stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic. He said closing their doors was the best thing to do right now.

