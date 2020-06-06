Struthers restaurant giving back to Poland woman who underwent amputations after the flu

Donavito's in Struthers is selling drive-thru spaghetti dinners to help with medical costs

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – WYTV has been following the journey of Poland’s Kristin Fox after a major health setback.

Today, Donavito’s Restaurant in Struthers is helping give back with a spaghetti dinner.

Fox was hospitalized with the flu and ended up having both of her arms and legs amputated. She is now undergoing physical therapy in Pittsburgh and is due to come home on June 18.

From noon to 4 p.m. today (June 6), Donavito’s will be selling spaghetti dinners. The cost is $10 a dinner and is drive-by and pick up only.

Today, more than 1,500 pre-ordered t-shirts will also be given out.

The proceeds go to Fox and her family to help with medical expenses.

Kristin Fox’s brother, Pat Birch, said he’s overwhelmed and grateful for the support by the community.

Donavito’s is located at 139 S. Bridge St.