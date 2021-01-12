Struthers PTA president facing felony charge after thousands discovered missing from PTA’s account

According to the police report, the total spent was over $32,000

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – The president of a PTA organization in Struthers is now facing a felony theft charge after money was discovered to be missing from the PTA’s account.

Police in Struthers began investigating financial discrepancies in October after they were informed that school officials noticed several suspicious transactions to websites like Amazon.com and iTunes.com. According to a police report, there were also cash withdrawals when school was on break or closed due to COVID-19.

Police learned that only two women had access to the Parent Teacher Association’s financial account. Police noted in their report that all of the fraudulent transactions were made with a debit card that was assigned to the president of the organization, Jessica Hallquist.

According to the police report, the total spent was over $32,000.

Police said when Hallquist was confronted about the missing money, she confessed to making the transactions, blaming a spending addiction. The report said that Hallquist apologized and had tried to pay back some of the money she used.

A grand theft charge was filed against Hallquist last week.

Hallquist is scheduled to appear in court at 9:30 a.m. Friday.